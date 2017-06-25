News | New Products

Treofan to Add New BOPP Line in Mexico Company says the new line from Brückner is expected to boost capacity by 50% and enhance film and metallizing capacity and capabilities

Maxcess Announces New MAGPOWR Products New tension control solutions include the CSR Cantilevered Tension Sensing Roller, the ISR Integrated Sensing Roller, and a larger Thin Load Cell

CTI Inks Illuminate August 2017 Solar Eclipse First-ever use of thermochromic inks on a US Postal Service stamp

INX Expands Kansas Facility The plant in Edwardsville, KS, is now double the size to support company’s growth in energy-curable inks and coatings

FINAT Announces Label Competition Winners The organization says the entries and winners represent innovation and a wide array of labeling activities

Codimag to Show Press Upgrades Enhancements to the Viva 340 presses will be demonstrated at Labelexpo Europe 2017 in Brussels