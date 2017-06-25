Featured Stories
IMDA Awards | In-Mold's 2017 Winners Span the Gamut
In-Mold Decorating Assn. names winners of 2017 awards; submissions span the gamut from food to industrial, as well as a glitzy crystalline prototype.Read more
Blown Film | Which Applications Are Most Suited for 7/9/11 Layers? Part 1
In Part 1 of a three-part series, polymer processing expert Tom Bezigian examines the trend driving the market to more and more layers.Read more
Beverage Cups | Taking a Deep Dive into Embossing
Sustainable paper materials offer unique 3D forming characteristics.Read more
Label PRomotion | Print Is Dying? Not in Packaging, Labels…or Elsewhere
Once again, it's time to acknowledge that print is not dead. In fact, in some sectors, it's growing and thriving.Read more
•
•
•
•
News | New Products
-
Treofan to Add New BOPP Line in Mexico
Company says the new line from Brückner is expected to boost capacity by 50% and enhance film and metallizing capacity and capabilities
-
Maxcess Announces New MAGPOWR Products
New tension control solutions include the CSR Cantilevered Tension Sensing Roller, the ISR Integrated Sensing Roller, and a larger Thin Load Cell
-
CTI Inks Illuminate August 2017 Solar Eclipse
First-ever use of thermochromic inks on a US Postal Service stamp
-
INX Expands Kansas Facility
The plant in Edwardsville, KS, is now double the size to support company’s growth in energy-curable inks and coatings
-
FINAT Announces Label Competition Winners
The organization says the entries and winners represent innovation and a wide array of labeling activities
-
Codimag to Show Press Upgrades
Enhancements to the Viva 340 presses will be demonstrated at Labelexpo Europe 2017 in Brussels
-
Ashland Coating System Is Patented
PureKote 23589 and PureKote 21412A coatings for flexible packaging are said to be improve feel and provide resistance to water and scuffs
White Papers
• Mid-Web Flexo Press Answers Shift to More SKUs, Shorter Runs
• Methods and Design Considerations for the Application of Hot Melt Coatings
• Anti-counterfeiting Technologies for Packaging
• Specialty Coatings to Help Packaging Stand Out in the Grocery Aisle
• How a Full Lineup of Coatings Can Transform Packaging